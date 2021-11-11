WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA desperately needed new blood and the election has given it to us

Fresh faces on the political landscape are welcome and guaranteed to hold the incompetent to account

Despite the disappointingly low voter turnout, the November 1 elections will not only become historic for bringing the frustratingly unresponsive ANC to below 50% of the vote, but for energising SA by bringing, for the first time in three decades, fresh faces, ideas and hope at local level.



It may become the critical juncture at which the country leaves the path of corruption, incompetence and indifference that placed it on an inevitable road to becoming a failed state. The consequences of ANC decisions, actions and policies over the past 30 years to drive this state of affairs appear not to have been grasped by its members and many in leadership positions...