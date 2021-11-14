EDITORIAL | Will Gauteng’s water outage douse future fires?

If everyone plays their part this could be so. Let’s just hope the project doesn’t drown in shortcuts and corruption

While we appreciate the timely warning and clear communication regarding why taps in eight Gauteng municipalities will be dry for a few days, municipalities, which were given 21 days’ notice of the outage, must ensure availability to ratepayers.



In the same way government moved to prepare ratepayers for the anticipated disruption, we hope the same energy flows to ensure water tankers are dispatched not only to the affluent areas, but also townships...