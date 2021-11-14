MY ELECTIONS DIARY | Welkom to the pothole province
Some parts of the Free State are so bad it’s hard to tell a ‘tarred’ stretch of road from a gravel one
14 November 2021 - 17:56
If you attended the ANC national elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2012, and had never been back until today, you would be forgiven for thinking you are in a different place.
Such is the state of decay of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality — and the whole of Free State — over the past decade or so...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.