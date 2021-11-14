MY ELECTIONS DIARY | Welkom to the pothole province

Some parts of the Free State are so bad it’s hard to tell a ‘tarred’ stretch of road from a gravel one

If you attended the ANC national elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2012, and had never been back until today, you would be forgiven for thinking you are in a different place.



Such is the state of decay of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality — and the whole of Free State — over the past decade or so...