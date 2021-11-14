IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Driven demented by ‘debt’ that turned out to be an error

A client’s use of a hired car results in an erroneous bill that takes years to clear up

Companies are super concerned about protecting consumers’ personal information — when it suits them.



Oh, the number of times I’ve been told by a corporate that they can’t respond to my media query — about their alleged ill-treatment of one of their customers — because of the Popi (Protection of Personal Information) Act...