EDITORIAL | SA needs reassurance that the July riots won’t happen again

Government’s inability to bring those responsible for the debacle to justice doesn’t augur well for the ANC

July marks one of the ugliest blots on SA’s history and yet four months down the line, those who orchestrated our collapse into turmoil remain at large.



Triggered by protests in KwaZulu-Natal as a show of force by former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters demanding his immediate release after his imprisonment at the Estcourt detention centre, the civil unrest snowballed over 11 days into a gargantuan beast of racial profiling, attacks and killings, arson, looting and violence which claimed 336 lives. ..