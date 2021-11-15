Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA needs reassurance that the July riots won’t happen again

Government’s inability to bring those responsible for the debacle to justice doesn’t augur well for the ANC

15 November 2021 - 19:42

July marks one of the ugliest blots on SA’s history and yet four months down the line, those who orchestrated our collapse into turmoil remain at large. 

Triggered by protests in KwaZulu-Natal as a show of force by former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters demanding his immediate release after his imprisonment at the Estcourt detention centre, the civil unrest snowballed over 11 days into a gargantuan beast of racial profiling, attacks and killings, arson, looting and violence which claimed 336 lives. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Will Gauteng’s water outage douse future fires? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Budget doesn’t answer the main question: how is SA going to grow? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Give pupils exams only when they’re all going to school daily Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Saviour turned dictator: Abiy Ahmed has turned into a stereotype Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | State mustn’t just shrug at load-shedding. It must act Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | SA needs reassurance that the July riots won’t happen again Opinion & Analysis
  2. GIL SPERLING | Property tech is taking over, but agents still have a home in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally Opinion & Analysis
  4. FW de Klerk: A brief comment Opinion & Analysis
  5. MY ELECTIONS DIARY | Welkom to the pothole province Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...