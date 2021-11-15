GIL SPERLING | Property tech is taking over, but agents still have a home in the market

The US housing market suffered a seismic shock last week when leading property listings portal Zillow exited its iBuying business after a $1bn loss over the course of three years — and there are lessons in the move for the SA market.

iBuying has been a growing trend over the past three years, with companies like Zillow harnessing their knowledge of hundreds of millions of American homes and the areas in which they were situated and leveraging that data to make house flipping profitable at scale. iBuyers move quickly and offer homeowners premium pricing, based on their predictions for the supply and state of the area — a real win for the owners in a globally depressed economic climate.

It turns out that Zillow overplayed its hand and ended up buying homes at higher prices than it estimated it could sell them for. Current statistics show that the country’s combined iBuyer market share is 1% of all US homes for the second quarter — about 60,000 of the nearly 6-million homes that trade hands each year. That said, competitors such as Opendoor and Offerpad have had more success by making lower offers for homes — especially as the market there has cooled since July — but Zillow’s exit will hold up a magnifying glass to the mechanics of the iBuyer movement and companies’ path to profitability.