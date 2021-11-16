CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Diversity is strength in SA. That’s why the ANC is weakening

Instead of ethnicising politics like it did in the Western Cape, the party should institutionalise diversity

Julius Malema and his EFF want to run a full metropolitan municipality despite polling around 10% in the big cities. The joke is on you, the voter.



I don’t blame the party for this bold display of bravado though. The message from voters to the ANC and DA in Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay was work together, but when leaders’ egos are louder than common sense, Malema and co will take advantage and place themselves in pole position...