SA’s health system is on its knees: the budget offers no relief

SA’s 2021 medium-term budget policy statement was more of the same old narrative. Though highly anticipated, the impact of poverty and inequality did not feature strongly.

Instead South Africans got: be patient, let’s stick to the dream of a primary account surplus, then maybe we can make the investments needed to implement expanded social security, invest in strengthening the health system and so on. Until then, let’s just do more with less.

Budgets on their own don’t solve structural issues such as the effectiveness of the state. Reducing the wage bill doesn’t address poor management or budget execution. Instead, it increases execution risk. But they do provide some insight into government plans for addressing its broader developmental priorities.

In SA’s case, addressing the impact of poverty and inequality on broader development is and should be our priority. For example, the youth unemployment rate is at 60%. This is structural, as many of discouraged jobseekers have neither the skills nor the required retraining to access opportunities. The government’s plans will not address this. If there is very big growth, it will not benefit these groups, particularly those in rural areas, where work opportunities are few.

Given the toll Covid-19 has had on the country’s socioeconomic life, including health, there were high expectations finance minister Enoch Godongwana would signal in the statement how government planned to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the health system.

Indeed, government has invested heavily in mitigating Covid-19-related risks. Examples include the introduction of a social distress grant, reduced interest rates and tax incentives to businesses most affected by lockdown. The investments in vaccine procurement have also been significant.

Government also implemented a number of other public policy measures. These included regulations to limit the spread of the virus and alcohol bans to reduce the impact of trauma-related injuries on the health system.

But all of this wasn’t enough as 265,000 more people died between March 2020 and November 2021 when compared with deaths from natural causes in previous years. This is almost three times more than the official number of reported Covid-19 deaths. It will take some time to fully unpack this anecdotal evidence from district health managers who investigated unexplained deaths. But these figures demonstrated the disruption to services and the need for strategies to address this going forward.