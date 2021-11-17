EDITORIAL | SA Post Office doesn’t need R8bn, it needs tough love

Courier companies have moved with the times and proven profitable, unlike the negligent SAPO

If the SA Post Office were a purely commercial entity, it would have been wound up long ago.



In parliament this week, the deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, Philly Mapulane, said SAPO faced collapse unless government gave it a new cash injection of, wait for it, R8bn...