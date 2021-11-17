EDITORIAL | SA Post Office doesn’t need R8bn, it needs tough love
Courier companies have moved with the times and proven profitable, unlike the negligent SAPO
17 November 2021 - 20:39
If the SA Post Office were a purely commercial entity, it would have been wound up long ago.
In parliament this week, the deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, Philly Mapulane, said SAPO faced collapse unless government gave it a new cash injection of, wait for it, R8bn...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.