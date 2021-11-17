Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Book burning! Even Jeremy Clarkson’s don’t deserve such a fate

It is hard to fathom the lengths US conservatives and others will go to to erase that with which they disagree

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
17 November 2021 - 20:39

The world is in flames. School districts in the US are now endorsing book burning.

Business Insider has reported that two members of the Spotsylvania County School Board in Virginia advocated the burning of certain books, according to the Fredericksburg-based Free Lance-Star newspaper. This as the school board directed staff to begin removing “sexually explicit” books from library shelves after voting 6-0 in favour, the Lance-Star reported. The board has plans to review how certain books or materials are defined as “objectionable”. Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail and Livingston representative Kirk Twigg both championed burning the books that have been removed. “I think we should throw those books in a fire,” Abuismail said. Meanwhile, Twigg said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Dear diary, it’s been a while Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK BITES | Jo Nesbo, Chinenye Emezie, Jennifer Gunter News
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | So which authors do you book time with when you’re on the move? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Winners of the 2021 Sunday Times Literary Awards announced News

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Calculating to the end, FW botched his last chance to free ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | What keeps Cyril looking so young? It’s certainly not sleepless ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Intractable coalition talks reveal our odious political ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Book burning! Even Jeremy Clarkson’s don’t deserve such a fate Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA Post Office doesn’t need R8bn, it needs tough love Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...