JENNIFER PLATT | Book burning! Even Jeremy Clarkson’s don’t deserve such a fate
It is hard to fathom the lengths US conservatives and others will go to to erase that with which they disagree
The world is in flames. School districts in the US are now endorsing book burning.
Business Insider has reported that two members of the Spotsylvania County School Board in Virginia advocated the burning of certain books, according to the Fredericksburg-based Free Lance-Star newspaper. This as the school board directed staff to begin removing “sexually explicit” books from library shelves after voting 6-0 in favour, the Lance-Star reported. The board has plans to review how certain books or materials are defined as “objectionable”. Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail and Livingston representative Kirk Twigg both championed burning the books that have been removed. “I think we should throw those books in a fire,” Abuismail said. Meanwhile, Twigg said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.