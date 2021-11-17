JENNIFER PLATT | Book burning! Even Jeremy Clarkson’s don’t deserve such a fate

It is hard to fathom the lengths US conservatives and others will go to to erase that with which they disagree

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

The world is in flames. School districts in the US are now endorsing book burning.



Business Insider has reported that two members of the Spotsylvania County School Board in Virginia advocated the burning of certain books, according to the Fredericksburg-based Free Lance-Star newspaper. This as the school board directed staff to begin removing “sexually explicit” books from library shelves after voting 6-0 in favour, the Lance-Star reported. The board has plans to review how certain books or materials are defined as “objectionable”. Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail and Livingston representative Kirk Twigg both championed burning the books that have been removed. “I think we should throw those books in a fire,” Abuismail said. Meanwhile, Twigg said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff”...