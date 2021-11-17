TOM EATON | What keeps Cyril looking so young? It’s certainly not sleepless nights

Obama became grey and haggard during his years in office, while our president remains unscathed. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated his 69th birthday with his family, a milestone of special significance as 69 years is also the length of time it takes the ANC to build a functioning power station.



The Presidency wished him well on Twitter, thanking him for “steering our country through these difficult times”...