Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events

No answers will be given because the ANC knows they’ll unleash an avalanche of skeletons. Instead, we watch and wait

Tom Eaton Columnist
18 November 2021 - 21:00

It turns out the blockbusters have got it all wrong. In SA, when villains try to bring about regime change by sabotaging a country’s power supply, the authorities respond by dropping hints about coincidences.

To be fair, I understand why André de Ruyter isn’t calling a spade a saboteur...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | What keeps Cyril looking so young? It’s certainly not sleepless ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | We’re not fools, DA and ANC. We can see your gaslight at the end of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Big Man? Chosen one? Who cares? The gospel is up for grabs Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | I get that sinking feeling when Cyril says he’s turning the ANC ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Stamp of disapproval: ‘tough love’ should be directed at those ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rassie was rash, but World Rugby is being downright childish Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Silencing Africa’s guns — a dream deferred Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...