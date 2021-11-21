Hackers lurk and know what they’re doing. SA firms must be prepared

With a global increase in ransomware attacks targeting supply chains, organisations must implement stronger, layered security strategies to protect themselves. Cybercriminals often spread their net to see what they can catch, meaning many of the hits against the supply chain may be “accidental” — third-party collateral due to unsecured back doors uncovered by attackers. Rick Vanover, senior director of product strategy at Veeam, says that effective supplier collaboration and transparency, robust data backup and improved security maintenance are vital to try to see off this threat.

Supply chains are incredibly complex webs of trading partners, commerce transactions, logistics and more. In light of this, Vanover says globally it is smart business practice to ask your suppliers how they are improving security measures and protecting against ransomware attacks. We should be doing the same in SA.

A thorough approach to supply chain management takes into consideration that you’re only as secure as your least secure trading partner or supplier. You can do everything perfectly in terms of your own security measures, but one supplier’s lapse in security can have crippling effects for the entire supply chain.

While C-suites always try to cut costs, data backup and recovery is one area where no business should cut costs or corners. It is true that a robust backup and recovery strategy won’t keep you safe from ransomware attacks but it will place the business in a far stronger position when the inevitable does occur. It leaves hackers with fewer options when you’re able to recover critical data quickly on your own. In other words, it tilts leverage in your favour.

Implementing the right data solutions is only the first step. You must maintain and continually test them. Vanover says an effective way to do this is to try to think like a hacker. There are many different ways to simulate attacks, including hiring professional, ethical hackers who can target your organisation to find out where you’re most at risk — but with no real-world danger. He says if you cannot, or choose not to, hire professional, ethical hackers, it’s important to test your backup and recovery solutions frequently and thoroughly to find risks, and then fix them.

We’ve read countless articles about how the pandemic forced organisations into the cloud to enable a work-from-home environment. It’s true there has been an unprecedented and rapid evolution in SA business. It’s not inconceivable to imagine that because of the rush during the hard lockdown last year, some IT departments just didn’t have time to adequately prepare. Ask yourself, are you sure mistakes weren’t made or that virtual doors were not left open?