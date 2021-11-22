EDITORIAL | Do your Covid bit. Don’t force the state into drastic action

The latest figures to come out Gauteng are a forceful reminder that now is not the time for SA to let its guard down

In general, big, out-of-control problems start with little hints here and there. Initially, it’s easy to ignore them, until one day you are faced with a mammoth problem and suddenly wonder: how did we get here?



That’s how it is with the Covid-19 numbers. One infection, one death, until it starts to multiply. At the latest count, 2,929,862 laboratory-done Covid-19 tests have come back positive. To date, 89,574 Covid-related deaths have been recorded, leaving families, colleagues and friends, parents and children still picking up the pieces...