Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Do your Covid bit. Don’t force the state into drastic action

The latest figures to come out Gauteng are a forceful reminder that now is not the time for SA to let its guard down

22 November 2021 - 20:52

In general, big, out-of-control problems start with little hints here and there. Initially, it’s easy to ignore them, until one day you are faced with a mammoth problem and suddenly wonder: how did we get here?

That’s how it is with the Covid-19 numbers. One infection, one death, until it starts to multiply. At the latest count, 2,929,862 laboratory-done Covid-19 tests have come back positive. To date, 89,574 Covid-related deaths have been recorded, leaving families, colleagues and friends, parents and children still picking up the pieces...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Jeffrey Donson’s re-election is a slap in the face on many levels Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rassie was rash, but World Rugby is being downright childish Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA Post Office doesn’t need R8bn, it needs tough love Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | This has gone too VAR: African football must keep its refs in check Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. How SA can get communities involved in conserving coastal and marine areas Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Do your Covid bit. Don’t force the state into drastic action Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If Ramaphosa’s playing a long game, he’s playing it all by himself Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Freeloaders boot up followers while original creators suffer Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sometimes even conspiracy theorists have a point Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest