TOM EATON | If Ramaphosa’s playing a long game, he’s playing it all by himself

As blank-faced over the Eskom sabotage as he was over the July riots, one’s got to wonder if he has any game at all

In the four days since Andre de Ruyter claimed that Eskom is being sabotaged — and that, by implication, the state is under attack — the presidency has reacted swiftly and decisively, tweeting a newsletter about the plight of women and children in SA and announcing that Cyril Ramaphosa will soon be hosting the Kenyan president, presumably having first explained to him that he will have to bring his own gas cooker.



To be clear, I’m not expecting Ramaphosa to go on the wireless and tell us in sombre tones that Friday was a date which will live in infamy but that we have nothing to fear but fear itself. He knows better than most that we have nothing to fear but eight more years of ANC misrule, and he also doesn’t have the time to explain to Fikile Mbalula what “infamy” means...