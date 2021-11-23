CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Malema the power broker has played the coalition game to perfection

I first met Julius Malema in 2006, when he was the provincial secretary of the ANC Youth League in Limpopo. I remember exiting the party’s provincial offices in Limpopo after an engaging hour interviewing him and thinking, this young man is going places.

Places he did go, taking over the ANCYL at a chaotic conference some two years after our first encounter, to being unceremoniously booted from the party in 2012 after openly criticising its leaders and defying instructions to tone it down.

The ANC wasn’t very worried when he formed his own party. Breakaway movements had been formed before, initially showing promise but not commanding enough support to threaten the governing party’s hegemony. But Malema has completely changed that. Though his party polls around 10%, he has eaten into core ANC support and it is this 10% it needs in the urban areas to remain above 50% nationally. He knows this and is using this power brilliantly to not just teach the ANC a lesson, but to force a political realignment that could see him one day deciding who gets to run the country.

If you thought voting with the DA to wrest Tshwane, Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016 was shocking, he was saving his masterstroke for 2021. How he snatched Ekurhuleni from his friend Mzwandile Masina was cold, calculated and ruthless. Especially since the DA had made it known it was not interested in entering into coalition agreements with the EFF.

In one fell swoop, he cut the ANC down to size and forced a reluctant DA, kicking and screaming, into mayoral chambers in Joburg and Ekurhuleni. The DA’s Tania Campbell was pictured completely shell-shocked on Monday night upon learning that she had secured enough votes to replace Masina as mayor, thanks to EFF support.

In one calculated move, Malema played both the ANC and the DA, leaving them reeling.

As I write this, Tshwane is about to elect a mayor who is not from the ANC.

“Good morning (to) the people of our beautiful continent; special greetings to the people of Tshwane. Words of encouragement and strength to my brother Mzawandile Masina. You are collateral damage, nothing personal, be strong my chief,” the EFF leader tweeted on Tuesday morning, clearly satisfied with the shift his party had put in the previous night.

Even in eThekwini — the ANC’s heartbeat — it is no longer safe. Chances are Nicole Graham, DA leader in that metro, will emerge as mayor when council meets to elect its leaders on Wednesday.