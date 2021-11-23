Don’t give a dog just a bone: pet treat sales to raise the woof this Christmas
Retailers are expecting unprecedent demand for pet products and are shoring up in anticipation
23 November 2021 - 19:26
Santa Paws is coming to town.
Amid supply chain issues and fears that consumer confidence will crack under the weight of inflation, there is one segment expected to hold up this holiday season: gifts for our pets...
