EDITORIAL | No movie script could have imagined the outcome of council elections

It’s thrilling politics, but it is also a recipe for unstable governments in key municipalities

The dramatic political events that took place on Monday and Tuesday in Gauteng metro municipalities represent a significant change to the party political landscape, three years before the next round of national and provincial elections in 2024.



The once-dominant governing party, the ANC, lost its grip on key and strategic metro councils in a stunning coup by the DA...