Indonesia is sinking into brutal populism and nothing is being done to stop it

It’s true that Indonesia has been increasingly divided for some time. The election that brought the former furniture maker to power in 2014, and the one in 2019 that kept him there for a second term, were accompanied by a steady rise in sectarianism. Islamist groups brought more than half a million people to the streets in 2016 to protest against Jakarta’s Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, who was later jailed for blasphemy.

The moderate Jokowi has used several strategies to silence persistent questions over his own commitment to Islam, drawing in conservative leaders like Ma’ruf Amin as his vice-president and co-opting the rival he defeated twice at the ballot box, Prabowo Subianto, into his cabinet. At the same time, he has treated other high-profile Islamist figures like hardline cleric Rizieq Shihab as political threats and banned groups such as Hizbut-Tahrir Indonesia, which calls for a global caliphate of believers. But the president’s policy of dividing to contain has also deepened fault lines.

By any measure, society has become more conservative in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. There have been more than 700 sharia-inspired regulations put in place across many of the 34 provinces over the last two decades. The impact on religious minorities, and women and girls, is particularly harsh. There are now at least 64 mandatory hijab regulations that compel women to wear the headscarf, especially for female civil servants and in some public places. Other directives impose night curfews on women, and bar them from wearing long pants in some municipalities, says Andreas Harsono, senior researcher on Indonesia at Human Rights Watch.

“We are talking about millions of women forced to wear the hijab, in a significant departure from the early years post-Suharto,” he says, referring to the democratic and human-rights flowering after the downfall of the long-time dictator amid street protests and economic turmoil in 1998. Similarly, there are 45 regulations affecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens. More than 200 churches have been closed down. Some mosques have been forced to shut in retaliation. Jokowi, like the presidents before him, has done little to ease such restrictions, Harsono notes. There are few more sensitive issues in a country with a bloody history of sectarian violence.