TONY LEON | With friends like these, the DA certainly doesn’t need enemies

‘Your victories can cost you more than your defeats’ will certainly resonate with the DA and some of its new mayors

Over 30 years ago when I first arrived in parliament, an old ward heeler who knew his way around there advised newcomer MPs: “The first law of politics is to be present.”



Spare a thought then for Refiloe Nts’ekhe. She had been presented in the election as the DA mayoral candidate for Ekurheleni. But at the dramatic inaugural council meeting in Germiston, she was absent. Doubtless, having obtained just 28.7% of the votes on November 1, she read the runes and decided to give up the modest consolations of a council seat in preference for her current slot as a Gauteng provincial MP...