EDITORIAL | A better economy means better fathers — and it needs to happen
Poverty has bred a crisis of fatherhood in SA, a UCT study has found
24 November 2021 - 19:19
The impact of our country’s racial wealth gap has profound implications on South African families, a recent survey found, making it increasingly vital that these inequalities are addressed.
South Africans will be well-versed in the idea of absent fathers who dodge family responsibilities, be they financial, physical or emotional. And while such fathers certainly exist, a recent study has painted a picture of many men who avoid making contact with their children and families “when they are not able to send financial support”...
