SIMON NEWTON-SMITH | SAA reaches for the stars, but keeps its feet on the ground

Domestically SA is a well-serviced market, with a number of excellent airlines, and unless we are strategically selective about the markets we enter, we could find ourselves back in business rescue. Our precise modelling is based on historic and future capacity, looking at current pricing, demand trends and competitive environment. If we remove a flight from the schedule or push back routes, it means demand was not emerging as predicted. That is how all airlines work to achieve and protect revenue.

The obvious next question is where are the route gaps for SAA in 2022? Obviously, we would prefer a bigger footprint domestically and, as a leading South African brand, we want presence in all major cities. To that end we are constantly evaluating market dynamics to determine the right time to resume SAA operated service.

Domestic expansion is an important feed into SAA’s growing regional network. To accelerate this opportunity, we have concluded an agreement with Cemair which provides customers convenient “same ticket” access to each other’s networks, including Cemair’s extensive domestic operations. Over time, and at the right time, we will add services and frequencies.

We must also take note of the global picture when it comes to international expansion. The International Air Transport Association (Iata) tells us that Africa’s full recovery will not come until 2025/6, but we are confident that SA will recover quicker than other African markets because it is undeniably a premier destination for both tourism and business.

While SAA may not have immediate plans to fly internationally, we remain a member of Star Alliance and will continue to leverage our strong global partnership which includes Kenya Airways, Emirates, Air Mauritius and LAM. These relationships provide SAA with the opportunity to get its customers and Voyager members to the destination they want to go to, even if the aircraft they are flying in does not have a South African flag on the tail. SAA’s immediate future is also going to depend on a differentiated customer service offering.