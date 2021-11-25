MAKHUDU SEFARA | It’s personal: ANC may not know it yet, but Malema is out for revenge

“We voted against the ANC. We didn’t vote for the DA, we voted against the ANC. It ends there,” Malema told reporters on Thursday.

We know it doesn’t.

The DA must pass budgets with the help of the EFF and others. This poisoned chalice will come undone in July next year when the new financial year of municipalities is supposed to get under way if budgets have not yet been passed. And yet the EFF will have to keep supporting the DA to keep the ANC away from mayoral chains. Even if the DA came up with ridiculous programmes, to use the EFF logic, Malema’s party must weigh the ridiculousness of the DA against a possible ANC return to power, which is an absolute no for Malema and his team. To do otherwise is to confirm the EFF as a party that unleashes chaos in municipalities. So even when Malema says he is not married to the DA simply because there is no contract, there is, in a way, an unwritten contract whose foundation is the ANC’s original sin against Malema — the expulsion. He gave us clues on Thursday. “But the biggest agenda is to remove the ANC and destroy it completely.”

Put differently, where the verkrampte of the Freedom Front Plus thought democracy meant there would never be a white president in SA after 1994, Malema’s obsession with voting “against the ANC” and the EFF’s “biggest agenda” of removing the ANC means there is now room for SA to have a white president in 2024. We don’t need the National Party, the party of apartheid, for that. We have the EFF and ANC rivalry.

The EFF would have us believe that its opposition of the ANC is based on principle and evidence of the ANC’s legendary thievery and incompetence. And these are good reasons to reject the ANC.

But the truth is that Malema is hurting.