SA’s Omicron response shows we’re learning to be quick off the Covid mark

The country’s transparent response has given the world a chance to adapt to a fast-changing viral picture

At least we’re learning. Remember when the early reaction to the outbreak of a deadly virus in Wuhan was to discourage people from changing their travel plans?



SA’s government didn’t sit on information about a new, worrying variant of SARS-CoV-2, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now dubbed Omicron. It didn’t downplay it. On the contrary, authorities shared detailed slides so countries could develop responses...