Opinion & Analysis

Two can play that game: new way to go for safari hunting companies

Documentary urges a human rights-focused development approach

28 November 2021 - 18:57 By EMMANUEL KORO

The days of hunting season-focused employment of a handful of locals and handouts of a few chunks of protein-boosting game meat are over. 

This development approach is unfair to the African hunting communities that suffer from the socioeconomic costs of coexisting with wildlife. They deserve permanent investments and life-changing benefits from the safari hunting companies operating in their areas...

