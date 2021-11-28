WENDY KNOWLER | Vish granny will be next? Scammers are now going the extra mile

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of my job is being inundated with emails from elderly folk who have fallen victim to bank fraud, most of it vishing.

That’s when fraudsters call their intended victims, pretending to be employed by a bank’s fraud department, claiming they have picked up suspected fraudulent transactions on their account and asking for their help and cooperation in stopping them.

That’s how they trick them into divulging their banking details, including the one-time passwords (OTPs), which the bank sends to their phones via SMS to enable a purchase.

In most cases there is little I can do to help, because they clearly handed over the so-called “keys to the safe” to the fraudster, despite repeated warnings to never EVER do that. And that gives the bank a reason to deny responsibility or liability.

Genuine bank staffers do not call up their clients and ask them for personal bank details, passwords and OTPs. If that happens it’s always attempted fraud.

With bank security having improved so dramatically over the years, the fraudsters have had to resort to direct means of getting people’s banking details, such as vishing.

But until last week, I’d never heard of fraudsters going as far as posing as bank officials and visiting elderly folk in their homes, pretending to want to help them in some way.