Skin lighteners: fashion and family still driving uptake in SA

Skin-lightening products have been popular for more than 40 years among sub-Saharan African populations. But over the past decade, there appears to be an increase in use. The latest data suggests prevalence is as high as 72%.

The products, promoted by media and cosmetic houses as “pigment vanishing” or “tone lightening”, have been perceived to be beneficial. In reality, most of them can be very dangerous. This is because they are acquired illicitly and contain potent and toxic chemicals that can have bad side effects. They can lead to severe systemic complications such as diabetes mellitus, tremors and exogenous ochronosis (dark patches of discolouration on the skin).

Several countries, including SA, Uganda and Kenya, have banned the import and sale of products containing skin-lightening chemicals. Nevertheless, they remain available to consumers unlawfully because of the high demand for them.

Research in various African countries has shown this practice is increasing in popularity, with a prevalence of 23% in Sub-Saharan Africa among young adults aged 16 to 30. This prompted an investigation into the trend in SA, in which 401 health science students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) were surveyed.

Only 12% of those surveyed used skin-lightening creams. Nevertheless, the exercise gave useful insights into their reasons. Nearly half of the participants believed family and friends were most likely to influence their behaviour. And 76% said they thought people who practise skin-lightening do so because it gives them a more fashionable look.

There was also a clear urban-rural divide. Those living in urban settings were 10 times more likely to engage in the practice compared with people living in rural areas.

The survey also showed that men and women were equally likely to use such products.

Increased male users

One might expect the use of skin lighteners to be far more common among women. However, studies have shown the practice is becoming equally popular among men in several parts of the world, including Africa and Asia.

The survey revealed that 10% of the men used skin-lightening products.

Studies investigating the motivations for this among men are limited, but a few provide some insights. One study, conducted in 26 countries, showed a prevalence among young men in African universities in countries such as Nigeria, Tunisia and SA.

Users said they were motivated by the “desire for fairer skin” and the “need to be attractive for their partners”.