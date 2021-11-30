Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better

These people, with their warped logic, are risking lives. It’s time the state put their pleasure and pockets in peril

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
30 November 2021 - 19:55

The problem with consultative democracy is that we are required to over-consult ignoramuses on interventions that will save their own lives. I was listening to the ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe on SAfm’s morning show shouting: “We don’t know what’s in the vaccines” as his sole reasoning for opposing them and possible mandates. Really, Rev? You are going to question science armed with an unscientific Bible and illogical reasoning?

I read a story online that said 87% of patients admitted to Tshwane hospitals with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. That comes as no surprise to me. I have relatives in that city who refuse to be vaccinated. One is in hospital struggling to breathe as I type this...

