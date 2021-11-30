EDITORIAL | Be supportive this festive season. You might need the favour returned

Covid-19, joblessness, financial stress, deaths and GBV are taking their toll, so do what you can to help those in need

Tis the season to be jolly. Not.



There is a pervading sense of hopelessness that has a lot to do with a pandemic that has seeped into every aspect of people’s lives, with scant indication it will be over any time soon...