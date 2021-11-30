GORDON BROWN | To halt Covid, the world has to unite as it did against smallpox
Nations need agreement on preventing future pandemics. Ending vaccine hoarding would be a good start
30 November 2021 - 19:56
Five million lives worldwide have already been lost to Covid-19 and the World Health Organisation/Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (WHO/ACT-A) grimly predicts another 5-million will be lost in months to come. Alarmingly, Covid-19 cases will swell from the 260-million confirmed so far to 460-million by the end of 2022.
The damage from Covid-19 has been so catastrophic that when the World Health Assembly (WHA) meets in a special session, its task is nothing less than preventing such a tragedy from reoccurring. The damage from Covid-19 has been so ruinous that we now need an internationally binding agreement to prevent future outbreaks from ever becoming pandemics again...
