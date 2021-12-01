EDITORIAL | It’s cloudy again at SABC and there won’t be sunshine ’til ANC’s gone
Editor-in-chief faces disciplinary charges ‘for refusing to run an interview with Ramaphosa before the local elections’
01 December 2021 - 19:57
It’s groundhog day all over again at the SABC, where the editor-in-chief, a seasoned journalist with 20 years’ TV news experience, is fighting for her job after allegedly putting ANC snouts out of joint.
Things have been relatively civilised at the public broadcaster since the final departure of COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng in mid-2017, but the findings of a parliamentary ad hoc committee that year sound just as relevant in late 2021, after disciplinary charges were levelled against Phathiswa Magopeni...
