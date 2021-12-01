Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Are you Havana a laugh? Cocaine bust no worse than dodgy Covid pills

Our corrupt and convoluted relationship with Cuba never ceases to astound and amaze me

Tom Eaton Columnist
01 December 2021 - 19:58

The seizure of 600kg of cocaine at the Durban docks will have been mildly disappointing for the three advertising executives who had planned to snort 200kg each at their Christmas party. The people who shipped the drugs there, however, will be livid, especially since they now realise they should have labelled the stash as Covid pills from Cuba.

Just over a year ago, the South African National Defence Force revealed that it had brought a Covid treatment called Heberon Alfa R 2B across from the Caribbean autocracy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Ignorance was Cyril’s saving grace until it hit close to home Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Bonjour, religious tourism; bon voyage, hard-earned cash Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | If Ramaphosa’s playing a long game, he’s playing it all by himself Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | What keeps Cyril looking so young? It’s certainly not sleepless ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Are you Havana a laugh? Cocaine bust no worse than dodgy Covid pills Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Travel bans against SA are about racism and nothing else Opinion & Analysis
  3. BOOK REVIEW | We’ve Bain warned: how a US firm cynically aided state capture Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | In the bag: at a loose end about what books to put in yours? Opinion & Analysis
  5. t’s cloudy again at SABC and there won’t be sunshine ’til ANC’s gone Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...