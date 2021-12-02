MAKHUDU SEFARA | Unity isn’t the ANC’s strength. It’s its fatal weakness

Unless Ramaphosa belatedly sees sense and gets rid of corrupt members, the party is doomed to die at the next poll

As the dust settles after the ANC’s near-annihilation at the local government elections, one of the main questions the organisation faces is what the SA Communist Party often asks: “What’s to be done?”



Though it was initially a title of a novel by Nikolai Chernyshevsky, it’s a question made famous by Vladimir Lenin who used it as the title of an article in 1901, in which he argues that the mere existence of class struggles and, in particular, exploitation of workers will not lead to a hoped-for victory by Marxists. Lenin agitated for the formation of a political party — which led to a split of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party into the Bolsheviks and the Mensheviks...