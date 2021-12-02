PATRICK BULGER | Celebrity power in the age of high comedy and broken promises

It’s no wonder populist ‘cleaners’ are the salve of the jaded, but they’re not the answer. Moderate politics is

The Atlantic island of Barbados has become the latest of the former jewels of Empire to give the Buck Palace mob the boot, installing pop megastar Robyn Rihanna Fenty as its new totem of majesty. Long live the queen; long live Rihanna, whose one-shoulder designer outfit in electric orange, with black mask, at a ceremony in the capital Bridgetown this week hinted at a stylish up-yours to 400 years of horrible history.



About a year ago Barbados’s republican-inclined government removed the bronze statue of the English naval hero Lord Nelson from the main square in Bridgetown, as the tropical storm that is the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement reached the island in recent years. No great surprise that Nelson has been unmasked as a big fan of slavery, which is significant in that he essentially ran world shipping before his assassination in 1813. Some argue his death actually hastened the demise of the slave trade, with which the history of Barbados is closely tied...