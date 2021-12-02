A WORD IN THE HAND: DAVKA
SUE DE GROOT | Let’s argue Semitics: this word never means what you expect
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
02 December 2021 - 20:28
In this world of absolute certainties (setting aside the Omicron variant’s effects, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle and a couple of other things), it is a rare and wonderful occasion when one stumbles across a word of uncertain meaning.
Davka is one of those words...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.