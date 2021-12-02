A WORD IN THE HAND: DAVKA

SUE DE GROOT | Let’s argue Semitics: this word never means what you expect

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

In this world of absolute certainties (setting aside the Omicron variant’s effects, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle and a couple of other things), it is a rare and wonderful occasion when one stumbles across a word of uncertain meaning.



Davka is one of those words...