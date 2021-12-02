The culture wars require a peace process and GenXers must initiate it

Boomers don’t seem to think there is a generational clash. The future depends on younger people putting them right

In a recent conversation involving baby boomers and young adults, the word “sustainable” was uttered mechanically by one of the boomers as a nod to the preoccupations of the young people at the table. A young woman’s sharp answer came immediately: “Sustain this shit show, you must be kidding!”



As we take stock of the abysmal level of public debate in many of our countries, which, with each passing day, looks more like a fight for the best cabins on the Titanic, the time has come to recognise that intergenerational heteroglossia (when people use the same words to describe very different things) has become the norm, obscuring true discussion. What has come to be called the culture wars is often dismissed as being of little relevance to the “real” political issues of our time. This is a grave mistake. What lies behind this euphemism is an unprecedented generational clash...