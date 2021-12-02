TOM EATON | Anyone for tennis? Except you, China
More and more women are demanding sport lives up to its ethos of fair play. Sadly, the same can’t be said about its men
02 December 2021 - 20:29
By suspending all tournaments in China to support disappeared tennis star Peng Shuai, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has proved again that women’s sport is leading the way when it comes to putting humanity ahead of politics and profit.
Admittedly, one of the most famous conscientious objectors in recent history has been male: former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to “take a knee” continues to ripple through global sports and politics...
