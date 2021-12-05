EDITORIAL | SA should give ZEP holders more time to submit applications
It also remains to be seen whether home affairs will be able to cope with the paperwork
05 December 2021 - 18:33
The South African government's decision to do away with the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) has been criticised by some who say it could have handled the situation better.
The decision by the cabinet could see scores of Zimbabweans living and working in SA having no option but to return home should they not secure work permits or other relevant documents within 12 months from December 31...
