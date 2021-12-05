Opinion & Analysis

We have to live with Covid. Here’s how we get our lives back

We need to accept wearing masks, social distancing, air ventilation and regular testing will become ways of life

05 December 2021 - 18:34 By Kanoko Matsuyama

Two years into the pandemic, the emergence of yet another Covid-19 variant has brought home that the virus is here to stay. That means the world will need to find long-term strategies to coexist with Delta, Omicron and the strains to come.

As governments reopen at varying paces, there are things individuals and companies can do to navigate a careful return to some sort of normalcy. Simple but permanent changes in how people live and work can limit the risks...

