IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | Tricked into a second phone contract? Maybe now there’s hope
Both MTN and Vodacom say they are cracking down on third-party marketers that target the elderly
05 December 2021 - 18:35
Woo hoooo!
There’s not a whole lot to celebrate right now, so even small wins are a big deal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.