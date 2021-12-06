Karabo and Issa’s fossils suggest they walked like us, but climbed like apes

About two million years ago an ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, lived in what is today SA, near a cave called Malapa in the Cradle of Humankind. Until recently it was not clear how much the species spent climbing trees and walking on two legs.

The discovery of a lumbar vertebra from the lower back of a single female Australopithecus sediba, with other parts of the same specimen’s vertebrae, has changed this.

Scientists from New York University in the US, Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and 15 other institutions have published a journal article that shows Australopithecus sediba walked like a human, but climbed like an ape. Natasha Joseph asked lead author Scott A Williams about the research and its implications.

What was known about Australopithecus sediba before this research?

Quite a lot. This species was first discovered in 2008 (and announced in 2010); the recovery of new fossil material from Malapa has continued since then. That’s partly because on-site excavations have taken place since 2008, but also because large blocks that were removed from the site have been scanned with medical computed tomography (CT) to see if there are fossils inside. If so, the blocks are prepared down to reveal them.

The new lumbar vertebra fossils came from one such block, removed from a makeshift road made by miners many years ago. They had blasted the site and used some of the large blocks to build the mining road — and they were blasting hominin fossils too.

Parts of two partial skeletons (juvenile male “Karabo” and adult female “Issa”) have been recovered in the remnants of the Malapa cave and outside it. So we knew there were at least two individuals at Malapa, that they dated to just under two million years old and were a distinct species — one that retained many primitive features of Australopithecus, yet also had features of the skull, teeth and skeleton that were more like members of our genus, Homo. It has been a very controversial species for that reason.

What prompted you to examine this particular set of fossils?

I wrote my dissertation on the evolution of the vertebral column in hominoids, a group that contains us and our closest relatives, the apes (chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans and gibbons). The announcement of A. sediba was published during that time and I wrote to Prof Lee Berger, who discovered the first fossil remains with his then nine-year-old son, asking about the vertebrae I could see in the figures in their publication. He kindly invited me to work on them and I have been doing so ever since.

We have already described the vertebrae that had been recovered up to about 2013 and, in 2018, published full, detailed descriptions and comparative analyses of the skeletons.