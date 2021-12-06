TOM EATON | Is the ANC dying yet? No? Keep going, Cyril

I held the belief that Ramaphosa was trying to fix the ANC and SA but doing both very badly. I was wrong

I’m not ashamed to admit that I was wrong about Cyril Ramaphosa. On the contrary, it’s a relief to be able to state here, for the record, that I believe Ramaphosa might go down in history as the president who saved us all.



I understand if you think I’m being sarcastic. I am, after all, a writer of opinions that are often less than earnest; so much so, in fact, that people sometimes think I’m joking when I’m not...