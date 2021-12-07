Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in the air

The tabling of the new electoral bill will hopefully exorcise the ghosts of Christmases past

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
07 December 2021 - 20:51

Ho ho ho! Christmas is around the corner, and as for me I’m so oh oh tired of political parties.

The ANC is now a party of opposing factions that greatly despise one another, held together by the patronage it still dispenses. The governing party heads to a national elective conference at the end of 2022, and the sooner it splits in two, the better...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Malema the power broker has played the coalition game to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Diversity is strength in SA. That’s why the ANC is weakening Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ugly shoes to fill: Godongwana had no choice but to tread ... Business

Most read

  1. Where to mandate jabs and why public interest overrides the individual Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Today politics says goodbye to a man whose name belies his character Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. STD KGABO MORIFI | SA cannot afford to become a failed state, so let’s end ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant