CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in the air

The tabling of the new electoral bill will hopefully exorcise the ghosts of Christmases past

Ho ho ho! Christmas is around the corner, and as for me I’m so oh oh tired of political parties.



The ANC is now a party of opposing factions that greatly despise one another, held together by the patronage it still dispenses. The governing party heads to a national elective conference at the end of 2022, and the sooner it splits in two, the better...