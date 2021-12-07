STD KGABO MORIFI | SA cannot afford to become a failed state, so let’s end corruption now

Hopefully Anti-Corruption Day sentiments sink in because the upshot of such a fate would be catastrophic

As we approach International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday, I was reminded of Nelson Mandela’s words: “Our hope for the future depends on our resolution as a nation in dealing with the scourge of corruption. Success will require an acceptance that, in many respects, we are a sick society.” The father of SA’s democracy was more concerned about how society, collectively, would deal with corruption. This may have come from an understanding it impedes national development.



A study commissioned by the SA Institute of Charted Accountants (SAICA) on state capture revealed our country lost close to R1.5-trillion to corruption between 2014 and 2019. If these monies were spent on that for which they were earmarked, they would have improved the quality of life for masses. Bloomberg, in September 2020, declared SA may be a failed state by 2030. This is seriously concerning. Should such a fate befall this country, people will face devastating circumstances, as the economy and state institutions would have collapsed...