EDITORIAL | Vaccine mandate focusing on key areas is the way to go

The subject of mandatory vaccinations is emotive and divisive, but the Concourt needs to act quickly and decisively

When most countries were elbowing each other out the way to place orders for Covid-19 vaccines, SA hung back, mulling its options. Our slow-footed response led to a delay in our vaccine rollout, worsened by government’s decision that the AstraZeneca vaccine wasn’t good enough for our healthcare workers and should be gifted to our neighbours instead. Many health experts are still smarting.



Now, as the debate over mandatory vaccination rages on, SA’s next step — or misstep — will be judged by every sector of society for years to come. Because hindsight is 20/20 vision...