JENNIFER PLATT | A superstar does not necessarily a best-selling author make
Just ask Billie Eilish and Piers Morgan, who have millions of social media fans but don’t seem to interest readers
08 December 2021 - 19:49
Sometimes it’s easy to predict which book will be a best-seller, but as the New York Times wrote recently, a potential writer with a major social media following is not necessarily that author.
Publishers are becoming increasingly sceptical of concluding book deals with people based on their social media assets. It seems it’s one area where influencers can’t turn their digital cache into sales...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.