JENNIFER PLATT | A superstar does not necessarily a best-selling author make

Just ask Billie Eilish and Piers Morgan, who have millions of social media fans but don’t seem to interest readers

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Sometimes it’s easy to predict which book will be a best-seller, but as the New York Times wrote recently, a potential writer with a major social media following is not necessarily that author.



Publishers are becoming increasingly sceptical of concluding book deals with people based on their social media assets. It seems it’s one area where influencers can’t turn their digital cache into sales...