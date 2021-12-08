Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Cyril, you can change the book, but the story remains the same

The balance is not right when you threaten to come down on striking truck drivers but say nothing about Eskom

Tom Eaton Columnist
08 December 2021 - 19:50

Cyril Ramaphosa has finally said sabotaging “a major artery of our economy is tantamount to economic sabotage” and that the saboteurs should be arrested at once. Yes sir, those N3 truckers are in deep trouble. And just wait until the president hears about what’s been happening at Eskom.

For those of us who are still waiting for Ramaphosa to acknowledge and condemn the ongoing sabotage at the national power utility, it felt like a bizarrely unbalanced sort of outrage, a bit like telling journalists you’re very unhappy about the squirrel biting your left ankle while saying nothing about the crocodile that’s taking your right leg off at the thigh...

