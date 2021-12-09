EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action

The abhorrent practice of human trafficking needs all our attention, not just activists and police

December is the month South Africans reconfirm their commitment to ending domestic abuse.



While domestic abuse, child abuse, rape and other forms of sexual violence are well documented, what seemingly remains largely out of the limelight and not in the public discourse, is SA’s growing scourge of human trafficking...