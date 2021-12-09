MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with land bill

The two leaders have let their egos get the better of them, instead of using their mandate to change the course of history

I tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and instead of imagining the worst, I thought at least I would have lived long enough to see an amendment of the constitution which corrects an injustice that started in 1652.



And as I isolated in my room, I couldn’t exactly escape the thoughts of death. I remembered the meme that went: “Lord, Jesus. Is me, your servant ...” I suppose when you’re about to meet your maker, the minutiae of sentence construction make no sense. Even Jesus knows how far London is from SA, for you to get your syntax in order just in time. ..